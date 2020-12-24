Patricia Heaton Was Happy To Be Stuck In ‘The Middle’

The dumpsters on Hollywood’s lots are littered with the scripts of pilots that were never shot and series that were never picked up. Even the shows that do make it to air have the odds stacked against them for a second season. So, for an actor, to land on a show that defies the odds, becomes a hit, and lasts for several years is a real gift. And that’s exactly how Patricia Heaton felt when reflecting upon The Middle, her show that quietly racked up nine seasons on ABC. She remains grateful to the viewers who made The Middle a hit, as well as the writers who made it worth watching. (Click on the media bar below to hear Patricia Heaton)