Milla Jovovich: ‘Monster Hunter’ Gamers Have A Lot To Look Forward To In The Film

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Milla Jovovich’s new film, Monster Hunter, is based on the video game of the same name. Writers, producers, and directors have not always had an easy time adapting video games for the big screen, but Jovovich had plenty of experience working on the Resident Evil series — the top-earning game-spawned film series of all time. So Jovovich feels like she’s got a pretty good idea of what will appeal to fans of the video games, and she says the Monster Hunter players will like what they see in the movie. (Click on the media bar below to hear Milla Jovovich)

Monster Hunter is currently playing in theaters.

