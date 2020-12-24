How ‘Gossip Girl’ Made Blake Lively Feel Like An Animal

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

While it was running for six seasons on The CW, Gossip Girl was a phenomenon within the teen demographic, making the show’s cast into hot properties … especially when it came to gossip about them. Blake Lively, who starred on the show as socialite Serena van der Woodsen, was definitely a popular gossip target, especially when she started dating her now-husband, Ryan Reynolds. Lively admits the show’s sudden rush of fame was hard to take, especially when she felt like she was losing her privacy. (Click on the media bar below to hear Blake Lively)

Gossip Girl is currently streaming on Netflix, and a new version of the series is in production at HBO Max.

Related articles

Patricia Heaton Was Happy To Be Stuck...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The dumpsters on Hollywood's lots are littered with the scripts of pilots that were never shot and series that were never picked up. Even...
Read more

Hoda Kotb & Al Roker To Host...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
NBC welcomes the new year in style with a star-studded two-hour special “The Rose Parade’s New Year’s Celebration presented by Honda,” featuring musical performances...
Read more

Yeardley Smith Didn’t Get The ‘Simpsons’ Role...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Remember what were you doing back in 1987? For Yeardley Smith, it was embarking on a venture that -- little did she know --...
Read more

Pierce Brosnan’s Lucky Break: Becoming The Man...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Pierce Brosnan was, quite literally, a nobody when he was cast for Remington Steele, but that changed quickly. The show became a hit and...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak