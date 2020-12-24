How ‘Gossip Girl’ Made Blake Lively Feel Like An Animal

While it was running for six seasons on The CW, Gossip Girl was a phenomenon within the teen demographic, making the show’s cast into hot properties … especially when it came to gossip about them. Blake Lively, who starred on the show as socialite Serena van der Woodsen, was definitely a popular gossip target, especially when she started dating her now-husband, Ryan Reynolds. Lively admits the show’s sudden rush of fame was hard to take, especially when she felt like she was losing her privacy. (Click on the media bar below to hear Blake Lively)