Frank Marshall Loved Seeing ‘The Bee Gees’ Unguarded Moments

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb, The Bee Gees.-Photograph by Courtesy of HBO

The Bee Gees and their career fluctuations have always been one of pop music’s most compelling stories, so people have been riveted by the new HBO Max documentary, The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart. Loaded with interviews and archival material, it’s an exhaustive look behind the scenes of the band’s rise, fall, and resurgence. Making the film was a labor of love for director Frank Marshall, who told us he was pleasantly surprised to find that so much film existed of the band’s candid moments. (Click on the media bar below to hear Frank Marshall)

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart is currently streaming on HBO Max.

Related articles

Milla Jovovich: ‘Monster Hunter’ Gamers Have A...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Milla Jovovich's new film, Monster Hunter, is based on the video game of the same name. Writers, producers, and directors have not always had...
Read more

McFly Gift Fans ‘Walking in the Air’...

MUSIC NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Pop superstars McFly have released a special video as a Christmas present for their fans, a cover of the festive classic, ‘Walking In The...
Read more

Aubrey Plaza Didn’t Know If She Could...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Aubrey Plaza has been winning rave reviews for her role in Black Bear, a darkly comedic thriller that delves into the psychology of moviemaking....
Read more

Paul Hogan Brings Back ‘Dundee’ …...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
It was 34 years ago that Paul Hogan transplanted Australian culture to America in the form of Crocodile Dundee, a movie that became a...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak