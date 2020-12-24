Frank Marshall Loved Seeing ‘The Bee Gees’ Unguarded Moments

The Bee Gees and their career fluctuations have always been one of pop music’s most compelling stories, so people have been riveted by the new HBO Max documentary, The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart. Loaded with interviews and archival material, it’s an exhaustive look behind the scenes of the band’s rise, fall, and resurgence. Making the film was a labor of love for director Frank Marshall, who told us he was pleasantly surprised to find that so much film existed of the band’s candid moments. (Click on the media bar below to hear Frank Marshall)