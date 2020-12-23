Yeardley Smith Didn’t Get The ‘Simpsons’ Role She Tried Out For, But…

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Remember what were you doing back in 1987? For Yeardley Smith, it was embarking on a venture that — little did she know — would change the course of her career and life forever. At the time, she was reading for a voiceover role on a series of interstitial shorts to be aired on The Tracey Ullman Show. Of course, those shorts wound up taking on a life of their own, escaping the boundaries of Ullman’s show and becoming The Simpsons. The show is in its 32nd season, making it the longest-running entertainment show in television history; in 2021, it will air its 700th episode. (Only one other show, Gunsmoke, has aired more than 600.) Unlike Dan Castellaneta and Julie Kavner, who were already part of Ullman’s cast, Smith had to audition for the role, and though everything worked out in the end, she vividly remembers how things didn’t go quite as planned that day. (Click on media bar below to hear Yeardley Smith)

The Simpsons — including all of the show’s episodes, The Simpsons Movie, and several of their shorts — is currently streaming on Disney+.

Related articles

Hoda Kotb & Al Roker To Host...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
NBC welcomes the new year in style with a star-studded two-hour special “The Rose Parade’s New Year’s Celebration presented by Honda,” featuring musical performances...
Read more

Pierce Brosnan’s Lucky Break: Becoming The Man...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Pierce Brosnan was, quite literally, a nobody when he was cast for Remington Steele, but that changed quickly. The show became a hit and...
Read more

Tiger Woods Documentary ‘Tiger’ To Premiere in...

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
From HBO Sports and Jigsaw Productions in association with Our Time Projects comes TIGER, a two-part documentary illuminating in sweeping scope and vast detail...
Read more

Taika Waititi’s ‘Reservation Dogs’ Is Officially A...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
FX has ordered Reservation Dogs, a half-hour comedy series from Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, it was announced by Nick Grad, President, Original Programming,...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak