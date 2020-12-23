Paul Hogan Brings Back ‘Dundee’ … Or Is It The Other Way Around?

It was 34 years ago that Paul Hogan transplanted Australian culture to America in the form of Crocodile Dundee, a movie that became a big hit and a cultural phenomenon, popularizing such Aussie phrases as “G’day mate” and “throw another shrimp on the barbie” for the American masses. Now, Hogan is back with The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee. It’s not a sequel to the original three films as much as it’s a “heightened reality” version of Hogan himself as he reflects on his (and Crocodile Dundee’s) legacy. Hogan talked to us about how the idea of The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee came to be.
The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee is now playing in theaters and also available for streaming on most digital platforms.