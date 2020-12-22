With ‘Cybill,’ Shepherd Enjoyed Laughing At Her Life

By 1995, Cybill Shepherd certainly knew the ups and downs of the television business — she’d experienced them both on the set of Moonlighting, where the show started out as a primetime sensation, but seemed to lose its way as tension on the set increased in its later seasons. Still, Shepherd was open to doing another show, and her next hit came in the form of Cybill. It was the third show created by rising talent Chuck Lorre, and his concept was to build a show around a character that loosely resembled Shepherd’s own life. Shepherd told us that, when it came to the idea, she was all in, and she would regularly feed the show’s writers a bunch of personal anecdotes around which they could build episodes. (Click on the media bar below to hear Cybill Shepherd)

Cybill is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

