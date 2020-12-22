Tiger Woods Documentary ‘Tiger’ To Premiere in January On HBO

MOVIE TRAILERS
By Hollywood Outbreak

From HBO Sports and Jigsaw Productions in association with Our Time Projects comes TIGER, a two-part documentary illuminating in sweeping scope and vast detail the rise, fall, and epic comeback of global icon Tiger Woods. Part I premieres SUNDAY, JANUARY 10 (9 P.M. ET), followed by Part II on SUNDAY, JANUARY 17 (9 P.M. ET).

TIGER is driven by never-before-seen footage and revealing interviews with those who know the golfer best, including his former caddy and close friend, Steve Williams; golf legend and six-time major champion Sir Nick Faldo; Earl Woods’ friend and biographer, Pete McDaniel; Tiger’s first true love, Dina Parr; as well as Rachel Uchitel, the woman at the center of the sex scandal that forever altered Tiger’s world, breaking her silence with her first-ever sit-down interview about their relationship.

Academy Award® winner Alex Gibney executive produces alongside Sam Pollard, Stacey Offman, Richard Perello, Armen Keteyian, and Jeff Benedict. Academy Award nominee and Emmy®-winning filmmaker Matthew Heineman and Emmy® nominee Matthew Hamachek serve as directors of the two-part television presentation.

Related articles

Taika Waititi’s ‘Reservation Dogs’ Is Officially A...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
FX has ordered Reservation Dogs, a half-hour comedy series from Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, it was announced by Nick Grad, President, Original Programming,...
Read more

With ‘Cybill,’ Shepherd Enjoyed Laughing At Her...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
By 1995, Cybill Shepherd certainly knew the ups and downs of the television business -- she'd experienced them both on the set of Moonlighting,...
Read more

Creator Marc Cherry’s Favorite ‘Desperate Housewives’ Couple...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
For eight seasons, Marc Cherry presided over his series Desperate Housewives, a guilty pleasure show that was a success both in the ratings and...
Read more

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Arriving On...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Boba Fett is back. And his story is just beginning. As teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the season finale of The Mandalorian, the...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak