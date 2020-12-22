‘Indiana Jones’ Endures, And Harrison Ford Knows Why

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

When Raiders of the Lost Ark was released in 1981, a new folk hero was born in Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones. Brave, yet vulnerable; brash, but charming; fiercely focused, but still funny — all of those qualities made Jones a hero for the ages, one who will live on for yet another adventure. A fifth Indiana Jones film has officially been announced, with James Mangold set to direct, and of course Ford will be back to play our intrepid adventurer. Of course, Steven Spielberg will still be involved — he directed the first four films and will be a producer for the fifth — and Ford credits Spielberg’s instincts with making the character and the franchise as successful as they’ve been. (Click on the media bar below to hear Harrison Ford)

The new Indiana Jones movie is expected to be released in Summer 2022.

