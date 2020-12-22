Creator Marc Cherry’s Favorite ‘Desperate Housewives’ Couple Was…

For eight seasons, Marc Cherry presided over his series Desperate Housewives, a guilty pleasure show that was a success both in the ratings and at the water cooler. The twists and turns of the lives on Wisteria Lane kept viewers on their toes, and they also kept Cherry — as the show’s creator, producer, and primary writer — constantly finding ways to spice up the ladies’ lives, especially where love was concerned. Of all the lasting relationships and random hookups that happened on the show, Cherry admits the one he enjoyed the most involved the characters played by Eva Longoria and Ricardo Chavira. (Click on the media bar below to hear Marc Cherry)