Wentworth Miller: Why ‘Prison’ Bent But Wouldn’t Break

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

When Prison Break premiered in 2005, it was a show with a laser focus: A man has himself imprisoned in order to infiltrate the facility and free his incarcerated brother. But once that was accomplished at the end of the show’s first season, where could it go from there? That was one of the challenges facing the show, but it managed to stick around for four seasons, then come back nearly a decade later for a fifth. Wentworth Miller, who played mastermind Michael Scofield on the show, says its ability to adapt and evolve was what kept it on the air for so long. (Click on the media bar below to hear Wentworth Miller)

Prison Break is currently streaming on Hulu.

