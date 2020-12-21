‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Arriving On Disney+ December 2021

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Boba Fett is back. And his story is just beginning.

As teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the season finale of The Mandalorian, the legendary bounty hunter’s journey will continue in The Book of Boba Fett. Jon Favreau, executive producer of The Mandalorian, confirmed today on Good Morning America that the new series is currently in production and will arrive December 2021, only on Disney+.

The Book of Boba Fett will be set within the timeline of The Mandalorian and star Temuera Morrison as the titular bounty hunter, along with Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand. Robert Rodriguez – who directed Chapter 14 of The Mandalorian, a thrilling installment that reintroduced Boba Fett to the Star Wars galaxy – joins Favreau and Dave Filoni as executive producer.

Boba Fett made his big-screen debut in 1980’s Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, becoming an instant fan favorite thanks to his visually arresting armor and cool demeanor. Jeremy Bulloch, the original actor inside the armor, passed away last week – but his legacy, including all he brought to Boba Fett, goes on. The Book of Boba Fett will carry that legacy forward.

Season 3 of The Mandalorian will go into production next year. https://www.starwars.com/news/the-book-of-boba-fett

Related articles

Tiger Woods Documentary ‘Tiger’ To Premiere in...

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
From HBO Sports and Jigsaw Productions in association with Our Time Projects comes TIGER, a two-part documentary illuminating in sweeping scope and vast detail...
Read more

Taika Waititi’s ‘Reservation Dogs’ Is Officially A...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
FX has ordered Reservation Dogs, a half-hour comedy series from Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, it was announced by Nick Grad, President, Original Programming,...
Read more

With ‘Cybill,’ Shepherd Enjoyed Laughing At Her...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
By 1995, Cybill Shepherd certainly knew the ups and downs of the television business -- she'd experienced them both on the set of Moonlighting,...
Read more

Creator Marc Cherry’s Favorite ‘Desperate Housewives’ Couple...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
For eight seasons, Marc Cherry presided over his series Desperate Housewives, a guilty pleasure show that was a success both in the ratings and...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak