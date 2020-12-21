How Billy Bob Thornton Helped ‘Friday Night Lights’ Get It Right

When it comes to sports movies, few have captured their sport and their story more accurately than Friday Night Lights, the film about the gridiron culture in football-crazed Texas. Based on the true story of a high school team making a run at the state championship, it featured Billy Bob Thornton as the team’s coach. Thornton told us he brought a lot of his own experience to the role, since he played on a lot of teams and learned from a lot of coaches, including his own father. (Click on the media bar below to hear Billy Bob Thornton)


The original Friday Night Lights film is currently streaming on HBO Max.

