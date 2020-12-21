Daveed Diggs Thinks You’ll Be ‘Soul’ Searching For A Long Time

By Hollywood Outbreak

What do you get when you mix jazz music, existentialism, and animation? You can find out this week when Soul, originally set to debut in theaters, starts streaming on Disney+. The latest Pixar movie has Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey leading a stellar cast that features Emmy nominee Phylicia Rashad, Oscar nominee Angela Bassett, and Grammy and Tony Award winner Daveed Diggs. With an all-star team and a storyline that promises to deliver some deep grooves and even deeper thoughts, Diggs says there’s going to be a lot for viewers to like about this movie — so much, he thinks people will watch again and again. (Click on the media bar below to hear Daveed Diggs)

Soul premieres Friday on Disney+.

