’30 Rock’ Team Previews Its New Show, ‘Mr. Mayor’

Tina Fey and Robert Carlock first worked together in 1997, when Fey joined Carlock on the writing staff of Saturday Night Live. They reunited when she asked him to work with her on 30 Rock, and they’ve had a fruitful partnership ever since. Now that their critically acclaimed series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt has wrapped, they’ve got a new project set to debut next month: an NBC sitcom, Mr. Mayor, featuring Ted Danson and Holly Hunter. To get an idea of what the show is about, we spoke to its creators about the show and its origins. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tina Fey & Robert Carlock)