’30 Rock’ Team Previews Its New Show, ‘Mr. Mayor’

MOVIE TRAILERS
By Hollywood Outbreak

MR. MAYOR — Pilot Episode — Pictured: (l-r) Kyla Kenedy as Orly Bremer, Ted Danson as Neil Bremer — (Photo by: Tina Thorpe/NBC)

Tina Fey and Robert Carlock first worked together in 1997, when Fey joined Carlock on the writing staff of Saturday Night Live. They reunited when she asked him to work with her on 30 Rock, and they’ve had a fruitful partnership ever since. Now that their critically acclaimed series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt has wrapped, they’ve got a new project set to debut next month: an NBC sitcom, Mr. Mayor, featuring Ted Danson and Holly Hunter. To get an idea of what the show is about, we spoke to its creators about the show and its origins. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tina Fey & Robert Carlock)

Mr. Mayor premieres January 7 on NBC.

Related articles

Tiger Woods Documentary ‘Tiger’ To Premiere in...

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
From HBO Sports and Jigsaw Productions in association with Our Time Projects comes TIGER, a two-part documentary illuminating in sweeping scope and vast detail...
Read more

Taika Waititi’s ‘Reservation Dogs’ Is Officially A...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
FX has ordered Reservation Dogs, a half-hour comedy series from Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, it was announced by Nick Grad, President, Original Programming,...
Read more

With ‘Cybill,’ Shepherd Enjoyed Laughing At Her...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
By 1995, Cybill Shepherd certainly knew the ups and downs of the television business -- she'd experienced them both on the set of Moonlighting,...
Read more

Creator Marc Cherry’s Favorite ‘Desperate Housewives’ Couple...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
For eight seasons, Marc Cherry presided over his series Desperate Housewives, a guilty pleasure show that was a success both in the ratings and...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak