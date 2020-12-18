With New Movie, Milla Jovovich Goes Big Game Hunting Again

After starring in the now-completed Resident Evil series of movies, Milla Jovovich and her husband, director Paul W.S. Anderson, have found a new video game to turn into a movie: Monster Hunter. The film’s storyline roughly equates to that of the game: Jovovich plays a U.S. Army Ranger who leads her team into battle after they cross a portal into a world filled with monsters. When we spoke to Jovovich about the role, she filled us in on more of the details. (Click on the media bar below to hear Milla Jovovich)