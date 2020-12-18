Kaley Cuoco Couldn’t Wait To Get On Board With ‘The Flight Attendant’

By Hollywood Outbreak

Kaley Cuoco
Photograph by Phil Caruso

Knowing in advance that The Big Bang Theory was going to end after its 12th season, Kaley Cuoco was able to start looking at potential projects ahead of time. And in her new role as a producer, she’d been on the lookout for source material to adapt. All of that came together when Cuoco came across a new book called The Flight Attendant. Except Cuoco admits she actually hadn’t read the book when she pitched it to her production team. She told us the story about how her intuition helped make the HBO Max series a reality. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kaley Cuoco)

The Flight Attendant is currently streaming on HBO Max.

