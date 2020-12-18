Gerard Butler Sees ‘Greenland’ As Particularly Relevant In 2020

Gerard Butler’s movie Greenland was supposed to be released into theaters in America this past June. But, of course, the theaters weren’t open because of COVID-19 protocols. For Butler, there is a level of irony in that — after all, the movie is about people trying to find safety in the face of an extinction-level event. While a catastrophic event like a meteor strike isn’t exactly like a pandemic, Butler believes there are still similar kinds of lessons that can be learned from the characters and situations in his film.
Greenlandis currently available for streaming on most digital platforms.