Whoopi Goldberg Thinks It’s Scary How She Hasn’t Done Any Horror … Until Now

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Pictured: Whoopi Goldberg as Mother Abigail of the the CBS All Access series THE STAND. Photo Cr: Robert Falconer/CBS ©2020 CBS Interactive, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Whoopi Goldberg doesn’t have many regrets about getting her start in show business as a comedian. Even with her background in comedy, she’s still been able to land her fair share of roles in serious movies, including her Golden Globe-winning performance in Steven Spielberg’s The Color Purple and her Oscar-winning role in the drama Ghost. But the one thing she hasn’t been able to do is land a job in a horror movie — until now. After four decades of acting, she’s finally gotten a scary assignment, playing the 108-year-old Mother Abigail in a new adaptation of Stephen King’s The Stand, and she’s thrilled to be able to add this genre to her list. (Click on the media bar below to hear Whoopi Goldberg)

The Stand is currently streaming on CBS All Access.

Related articles

After A Decade, Kelli Giddish Is Still...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Playing Detective Amanda Rollins, Kelli Giddish is now the Law & Order: SVU actor with the third-longest tenure on the show, behind only Mariska...
Read more

‘The Price Is Right’ & ‘Let’s Make...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
"The Price Is Right at Night" Will Have Three Primetime Shows on Jan. 6, Jan. 13 and Jan. 27 at 8:00 PM Actor and Comedian...
Read more

HBO Max Now Available On PlayStation 5

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Starting today, HBO Max is now available on PlayStation(R)5, the latest videogame console from Sony Interactive Entertainment. PlayStation(R)5 users in the U.S. can download...
Read more

William Zabka Broke The Rules To Land...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The Karate Kid has been the proverbial gift that keeps on giving for William Zabka. The first two films in the series made him...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak