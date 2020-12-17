Whoopi Goldberg Thinks It’s Scary How She Hasn’t Done Any Horror … Until Now

Whoopi Goldberg doesn’t have many regrets about getting her start in show business as a comedian. Even with her background in comedy, she’s still been able to land her fair share of roles in serious movies, including her Golden Globe-winning performance in Steven Spielberg’s The Color Purple and her Oscar-winning role in the drama Ghost. But the one thing she hasn’t been able to do is land a job in a horror movie — until now. After four decades of acting, she’s finally gotten a scary assignment, playing the 108-year-old Mother Abigail in a new adaptation of Stephen King’s The Stand, and she’s thrilled to be able to add this genre to her list. (Click on the media bar below to hear Whoopi Goldberg)