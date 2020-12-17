Movie Sets Are Truly A Second Home To George Clooney

Just before the pandemic shut down Hollywood, George Clooney wrapped shooting on his new movie, sci-fi pic The Midnight Sky. As he’s done several times, he pulled double-duty on the film, both starring in it and directing it. Now that it’s about to be released, he’s itching to make his way onto a movie set again. After all, he told us, he’s worked his entire life to make this hyphenate career happen, and it’s something that makes him truly happy, so of course he wants to get back on the set. (Click on the media bar below to hear George Clooney)
The Midnight Sky starts streaming December 23 on Netflix.