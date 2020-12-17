Carson Daily Returning To Host ‘NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2021’

By Hollywood Outbreak

NBC’S NEW YEARS EVE 2021 — Pictured: “NBC’s New Years Eve 2021” Key Art — (Photo by: NBCUniversal)

NBC kicks off the new year with a star-studded lineup of musical guests for an evening of holiday fun with “NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2021.”

The broadcast will feature performances from across the country by AJR, Busta Rhymes featuring Anderson .Paak, Chloe x Halle, CNCO, Jason Derulo, Goo Goo Dolls, Kylie Minogue, Pentatonix, Bebe Rexha featuring Doja Cat, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Sting featuring Shirazee.

Carson Daly will return to host NBC’s New Year’s Eve special live from the heart of Times Square. Joining Daly as co-hosts will be Amber Ruffin, star of Peacock’s “The Amber Ruffin Show” and writer for “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” and Stephen “tWitch” Boss, DJ and co-executive producer for the “Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

 

