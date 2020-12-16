HBO Max Now Available On PlayStation 5

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Starting today, HBO Max is now available on PlayStation(R)5, the latest videogame console from Sony Interactive Entertainment. PlayStation(R)5 users in the U.S. can download the HBO Max app, sign in, and start streaming the platform’s full array of premium programming. The HBO Max app is also available on PlayStation(R)4.

HBO Max is WarnerMedia’s direct-to-consumer streaming offering, with over 10,000 hours of curated premium content. The platform is home to best-in-class quality entertainment, featuring the greatest array of storytelling for all audiences with the iconic brands of HBO, Warner Bros., DC, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and much more.

This month, the highly anticipated feature film Wonder Woman 1984 starring Gal Gadot flies onto HBO Max on Christmas Day – the same day it hits theaters across the country. Additionally, the exclusive holiday special My Gift: A Christmas Special from Carrie Underwood, a new Euphoria special episode starring Emmy(R)-winning lead actress Zendaya, Steven Soderbergh’s new comedy film Let Them All Talk, the third season of Summer Camp Island and four-part docuseries Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults also premiere this December. Top films like The Shawshank Redemption, The Photograph, Sex and the City, Sex and the City 2, Gladiator, Meet Me in St. Louis and Demolition Man debut in the month as well. January will bring the second Euphoria special episode, Search Party season four, a new season of Selena + Chef, the entire Gossip Girl library, season one of Snowpiercer, The Alienist: Angel of Darkness, and King of Staten Island. Additionally, in 2021, each film in Warner Bros. Picture Group’s slate will debut on HBO Max in the U.S. concurrently with its theatrical release and will be available to stream exclusively for one month.

Related articles

‘The Price Is Right’ & ‘Let’s Make...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
"The Price Is Right at Night" Will Have Three Primetime Shows on Jan. 6, Jan. 13 and Jan. 27 at 8:00 PM Actor and Comedian...
Read more

William Zabka Broke The Rules To Land...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The Karate Kid has been the proverbial gift that keeps on giving for William Zabka. The first two films in the series made him...
Read more

Steven Strait’s ‘Expanse’ Expansion Suits Him Fine

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Last month, The Expanse was renewed for a sixth and final season, one that will bring to an end the adventures of the figures...
Read more

Jennifer Lopez To Perform On ‘Dick Clark’s...

MUSIC NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
America's Most-Watched New Year's Eve Special to Broadcast Live From New York City's Times Square Dec. 31 Beginning at 8 p.m. EST Dick Clark productions...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak