For Anna Paquin & Stephen Moyer, ‘True Blood’ Lived Up To The Hype

By Hollywood Outbreak

True Blood was not only a career milestone for Anna Paquin, but a personal one as well. After meeting co-star Stephen Moyer on the set, they started a romance that culminated in their 2010 marriage. That certainly lent an air of authenticity to the on-screen love affair between their characters, telepath Sookie Stackhouse and vampire Bill Compton, one that endured over the show’s original seven seasons. (It’s been announced that the show will be revived in an HBO reboot.) True Blood was based on a series of novels known as The Southern Vampire Mysteries, written by Charlaine Harris, and before the show first debuted, Paquin and Moyer talked about how the books’ fans had built anticipation of the series to a fever pitch as they were filming. (Click on the media bar below to hear Anna Paquin & Stephen Moyer)

True Blood is currently streaming on HBO Max.

