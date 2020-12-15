Family Issues Had Corinne Foxx Craving ‘Safety’

Corinne Foxx as Kaycee in SAFETY, exclusively on Disney+.

Safety is a biographical drama based on the story of Ray McElrathbey, who played football for college’s Clemson Tigers while dealing with a myriad of family issues off the field. Corinne Foxx plays McElrathbey’s love interest, a Clemson journalism student, who becomes his confidant as his troubles mount. Much of the film revolves around the player’s relationship with his younger brother, and that was the aspect of the story that really drew Foxx into the film. (Click on the media bar below to hear Corinne Foxx)

Safety is currently streaming on Disney+.

