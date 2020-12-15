Christopher Nolan Was ‘Very Pleased’ That ‘Tenet’ Got Into Theaters

When the Warner Bros. studio announced that it would be same-day streaming all of its 2021 movie releases on HBO Max, one of the loudest protestors was one of WB’s biggest directors, Christopher Nolan. The man who has made Inception and the Dark Knight trilogy for the studio is adamant that movies deserve to be seen on a big screen, so he’s been highly critical of the same-day streaming plan. When we spoke to him, though, he did express his happiness at how, under difficult conditions, WB was able to release his latest film, Tenet, into many theaters — both domestically and internationally — in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tenet is now available for streaming on most digital platforms, as well as on DVD and Blu-Ray.

