Yes, Grant Gustin Would Like To Be A Little More Flashy

Grant Gustin as The Flash — Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved

With production under way on the seventh season of The Flash, Grant Gustin has had many, many opportunities to walk a mile — or, more accurately, run many thousands of miles — in speedster Barry Allen’s shoes. Having played the role for so long, how much has the small-screen superhero’s swagger rubbed off on Gustin’s real-life personality? Gustin told us he’s certainly learned a lot from playing Allen and The Flash, and he’s trying to use that knowledge to make himself better. (Click on the media bar below to hear Grant Gustin)

The new season of The Flash will begin February 23, 2021.

Latest articles

New Trailers

