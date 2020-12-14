Yes, Grant Gustin Would Like To Be A Little More Flashy

With production under way on the seventh season of The Flash, Grant Gustin has had many, many opportunities to walk a mile — or, more accurately, run many thousands of miles — in speedster Barry Allen’s shoes. Having played the role for so long, how much has the small-screen superhero’s swagger rubbed off on Gustin’s real-life personality? Gustin told us he’s certainly learned a lot from playing Allen and The Flash, and he’s trying to use that knowledge to make himself better. (Click on the media bar below to hear Grant Gustin)