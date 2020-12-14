With New Documentary, Frank Marshall Shows The Bee Gees’ Bigger Picture

For some people, their history with the Bee Gees’ music begins and ends with Saturday Night Fever. Even though they were just one of 10 artists who contributed tracks to the soundtrack, the Bee Gees were the only act featured on the double-album’s cover. The soundtrack became a sensation, ruling the Billboard albums chart for 24 consecutive weeks in 1978, and it spawned three chart-topping Bee Gees singles: How Deep is Your Love, Night Fever, and Stayin’ Alive. And while they extended that streak to six consecutive Number 1s with three singles from their follow-up, Spirits Having Flown, those songs —Tragedy, Love You Inside Out, and Too Much Heaven — and the many that followed seem to have disappeared from the public’s consciousness. And it seems like even fewer people are aware of the band’s earlier output, especially the band’s output from 1967 to 1971, when they scored 10 Top 40 hits, including a Number 1 hit with How Can You Mend a Broken Heart. That song provides the title for a brand-new documentary about the band, directed by frequent Steven Spielberg collaborator Frank Marshall. Marshall certainly recognizes the enduring appeal of the band, and that’s one of the reasons why he wanted to make a film about them. (Click on the media bar below to hear Frank Marshall)