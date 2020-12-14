Gwen Stefani Sees A Big Difference In ‘The Voice’ This Season

Even in normal times, The Voice normally serves as an entertaining diversion, a distraction in which people could forget their worries and just listen to or sing along with all of the familiar tunes on the show. But now, as one of the few network shows delivering new, weekly doses of entertainment while much of Hollywood is still struggling with COVID-19 pandemic protocols, The Voice’s mission, while relatively unchanged, takes on a different tone. Gwen Stefani, who returned to the show’s panel of coaches this season, feels like it’s bringing people together in ways it never has before. (Click on the media bar below to hear Gwen Stefani)