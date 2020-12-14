Gerard Butler Joins The Space Erase In ‘Greenland’

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Morena Baccarin, Roger Dale Floyd and Gerard Butler star in GREENLAND-Image Courtesy of STXfilms

For his new movie, Greenland, Gerard Butler actually had to forget stuff he already knew! In the film, Butler plays a man who’s been chosen to enter a survival bunker when a comet causes an extinction-level event on Earth. His character doesn’t know much about such celestial events, but in real life, Butler is kind of a space geek! So he didn’t need to learn much about that before doing the movie, but he told us he still did a lot of research before the shoot began. (Click on the media bar below to hear Gerard Butler)


Greenland will be available for streaming on most digital platforms this Friday.

Related articles

With New Documentary, Frank Marshall Shows The...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
For some people, their history with the Bee Gees' music begins and ends with Saturday Night Fever. Even though they were just one of...
Read more

‘Enchanted’ Made Amy Adams’s ‘Mary Poppins’ Dreams...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
In 2007, Amy Adams won accolades for her starring role in Disney's Enchanted, a fairy tale about a fairy tale character come to life...
Read more

Meryl Streep’s Glad She Grew Up With...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
At age 71, Meryl Streep has passed the age for becoming prime gossip fodder. Of course, in her days as a young actress, there...
Read more

How Hayden Christensen Felt When He Had...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Hayden Christensen got the role of a lifetime when George Lucas cast him as the pre-Darth Vader Anakin Skywalker in 2002's Star Wars: Episode...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak