Gerard Butler Joins The Space Erase In ‘Greenland’

For his new movie, Greenland, Gerard Butler actually had to forget stuff he already knew! In the film, Butler plays a man who’s been chosen to enter a survival bunker when a comet causes an extinction-level event on Earth. His character doesn’t know much about such celestial events, but in real life, Butler is kind of a space geek! So he didn’t need to learn much about that before doing the movie, but he told us he still did a lot of research before the shoot began. (Click on the media bar below to hear Gerard Butler)