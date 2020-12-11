‘Transplant’ Renewed For Season 2 On NBC

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

TRANSPLANT –(Photo by: Yan Turcotte/Sphere Media/CTV/NBC)

NBC’s hit medical drama “Transplant,” one of the biggest success stories of the year, is returning for a second season.

NBC acquired “Transplant” earlier this year after having been a hit in Canada on CTV and continues its goal to bring the best entertainment to its audience through traditional and non-traditional pipelines.

The series centers on Dr. Bashir “Bash” Hamed (Hamza Haq), a Syrian doctor with battle-tested skills in emergency medicine who fled his country with his younger sister, Amira. Together they struggle to build a new life in Canada as Bash strives to rebuild his career in medicine.

In its first season on NBC, “Transplant” has averaged a 0.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.7 million viewers overall in “live plus seven day” Nielsens, with the premiere having grown to a 1.8 in 18-49 with digital and linear viewing. “Transplant” has scored as one of television’s most time-shifted shows through its NBC run, with each of its first seven original telecasts ranking as the #1 drama of the week in “live plus three day” lift.

In linear and digital viewing to date, “Transplant” is averaging 7.7 million total viewers, more than doubling its 3.5 million “live plus same day” performance.

In its first season on CTV, “Transplant” was the most-watched Canadian original series and saw audience growth as the season progressed.

When “Transplant” premiered in September on NBC, the Wall Street Journal said, “The series will make its debut as the best medical show on American television” while the Hollywood Reporter called the “Transplant” pilot “especially good.” TV Guide labeled the series “compelling.”

“Transplant” stars Hamza Haq (“Quantico”), Laurence Leboeuf (“The Disappearance”), John Hannah (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”), Jim Watson (“Mary Kills People”) and Ayisha Issa (“Polar”).

Related articles

Michael Douglas Is Getting Presidential Again

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Academy Award winner Michael Douglas will once again fill the shoes of a U.S. President. According to Deadline, Douglas will portray President Ronald Reagan...
Read more

‘Magnum’ Capped A Long Road To Stardom...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Things weren't always easy for Tom Selleck. Though it's now difficult to remember a time when he wasn't a star, he didn't land his...
Read more

How Hayden Christensen Felt When He Had...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Hayden Christensen got the role of a lifetime when George Lucas cast him as the pre-Darth Vader Anakin Skywalker in 2002's Star Wars: Episode...
Read more

‘Alien’ TV Series To Invade FX

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
There have been rumors of another Alien movie in the works for years. Those rumors have yet to come to fruition, but now, there’s...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

Michael Douglas Is Getting Presidential Again

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Academy Award winner Michael Douglas will once again fill the shoes of a U.S. President. According to Deadline, Douglas will portray President Ronald Reagan...
Read more

‘Transplant’ Renewed For Season 2 On NBC

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
NBC's hit medical drama "Transplant," one of the biggest success stories of the year, is returning for a second season. NBC acquired "Transplant" earlier this...
Read more

‘Enchanted’ Made Amy Adams’s ‘Mary Poppins’ Dreams Come True

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
In 2007, Amy Adams won accolades for her starring role in Disney's Enchanted, a fairy tale about a fairy tale character come to life...
Read more

‘Magnum’ Capped A Long Road To Stardom For Tom Selleck

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Things weren't always easy for Tom Selleck. Though it's now difficult to remember a time when he wasn't a star, he didn't land his...
Read more

Meryl Streep’s Glad She Grew Up With Tabloids, Not TMZ

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
At age 71, Meryl Streep has passed the age for becoming prime gossip fodder. Of course, in her days as a young actress, there...
Read more

New Trailers

Shudder Releases Trailer For ‘A Creepshow Holiday Special’ Starring Anna Camp & Adam Pally

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Shudder, AMC Networks' premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, today released the trailer, key art and new images for A Creepshow...
Read more

Going Green: Why Gerard Butler Was Drawn To ‘Greenland’

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
On its surface, Greenland may appear to be your standard "save the earth from a giant comet" disaster movie, but Gerard Butler thinks there...
Read more

Epix Releases ‘Pennyworth’ Season 2 Trailer

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
A year after the explosive events of last season, England finds itself embroiled in a devastating civil war, with the powerful, neo-fascist Raven Union,...
Read more

Apple TV+ Unveils Trailer For New Docuseries ‘Becoming You’

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Apple TV+ today shared the trailer for the upcoming docuseries "Becoming You," narrated by Academy Award-winning actress, Olivia Colman. Told through the eyes of...
Read more

Vince Vaughn’s ‘Freaky’ New Movie Not Only Slashes, But Hyphens

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The new film Freaky is a hybrid, mixing the venerable "body swap" genre (Freaky Friday, 18 Again) with the serial killer horror genre. Vince...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak