Michael Douglas Is Getting Presidential Again

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak


Academy Award winner Michael Douglas will once again fill the shoes of a U.S. President. According to Deadline, Douglas will portray President Ronald Reagan in the limited series, Reagan & Gorbachev, which is based off of Ken Adelman’s book, Reagan at Reykjavik: Forty-Eight Hours That Ended the Cold War. The series will be produced by Paramount TV. Douglas, who previously starred as a fictional President in the 1996 film, The American President, written by Arron Sorkin and directed by Rob Reiner, will be joined by fellow Oscar Winner Christoph Waltz, who will be playing former Russian President Mikhail Gorbachev.

The series will revolve around the historic 1986 Reagan-Gorbachev summit that took place in Iceland, which many historians view as the start of the end of the Cold War.  It’s believed that this event was one of the biggest achievements of both Reagan’s & Gorbachev’s presidencies.

Reagan & Gorbachev does not have a release date yet.

