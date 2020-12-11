How Hayden Christensen Felt When He Had A Wardrobe To Jedi For

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Hayden Christensen got the role of a lifetime when George Lucas cast him as the pre-Darth Vader Anakin Skywalker in 2002’s Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones. Now comes word that Christensen will be returning to the character, this time for a new spin-off in the Star Wars universe, a Disney+ series called Obi-Wan Kenobi. The new series will pick up 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith, so Christensen will be in full Darth Vader mode for the new show. He says he still vividly remembers working on Attack of the Clones, especially  the feeling of putting on his Jedi clothes. (Click on the media bar below to hear Hayden Christensen)

No premiere date has been set yet for Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Related articles

Meryl Streep’s Glad She Grew Up With...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
At age 71, Meryl Streep has passed the age for becoming prime gossip fodder. Of course, in her days as a young actress, there...
Read more

Indiana Jones 5 Arriving in 2022

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
It's official! Indiana Jones 5 is back on track with Harrison Ford returning to the iconic character. Academy Award nominated director, James Mangold (Logan...
Read more

‘Alien’ TV Series To Invade FX

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
There have been rumors of another Alien movie in the works for years. Those rumors have yet to come to fruition, but now, there’s...
Read more

Shudder Releases Trailer For ‘A Creepshow Holiday...

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Shudder, AMC Networks' premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, today released the trailer, key art and new images for A Creepshow...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

Meryl Streep’s Glad She Grew Up With Tabloids, Not TMZ

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
At age 71, Meryl Streep has passed the age for becoming prime gossip fodder. Of course, in her days as a young actress, there...
Read more

How Hayden Christensen Felt When He Had A Wardrobe To Jedi For

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Hayden Christensen got the role of a lifetime when George Lucas cast him as the pre-Darth Vader Anakin Skywalker in 2002's Star Wars: Episode...
Read more

Indiana Jones 5 Arriving in 2022

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
It's official! Indiana Jones 5 is back on track with Harrison Ford returning to the iconic character. Academy Award nominated director, James Mangold (Logan...
Read more

‘Alien’ TV Series To Invade FX

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
There have been rumors of another Alien movie in the works for years. Those rumors have yet to come to fruition, but now, there’s...
Read more

Shudder Releases Trailer For ‘A Creepshow Holiday Special’ Starring Anna Camp & Adam Pally

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Shudder, AMC Networks' premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, today released the trailer, key art and new images for A Creepshow...
Read more

New Trailers

Shudder Releases Trailer For ‘A Creepshow Holiday Special’ Starring Anna Camp & Adam Pally

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Shudder, AMC Networks' premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, today released the trailer, key art and new images for A Creepshow...
Read more

Going Green: Why Gerard Butler Was Drawn To ‘Greenland’

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
On its surface, Greenland may appear to be your standard "save the earth from a giant comet" disaster movie, but Gerard Butler thinks there...
Read more

Epix Releases ‘Pennyworth’ Season 2 Trailer

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
A year after the explosive events of last season, England finds itself embroiled in a devastating civil war, with the powerful, neo-fascist Raven Union,...
Read more

Apple TV+ Unveils Trailer For New Docuseries ‘Becoming You’

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Apple TV+ today shared the trailer for the upcoming docuseries "Becoming You," narrated by Academy Award-winning actress, Olivia Colman. Told through the eyes of...
Read more

Vince Vaughn’s ‘Freaky’ New Movie Not Only Slashes, But Hyphens

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The new film Freaky is a hybrid, mixing the venerable "body swap" genre (Freaky Friday, 18 Again) with the serial killer horror genre. Vince...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak