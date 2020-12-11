How Hayden Christensen Felt When He Had A Wardrobe To Jedi For

Hayden Christensen got the role of a lifetime when George Lucas cast him as the pre-Darth Vader Anakin Skywalker in 2002’s Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones. Now comes word that Christensen will be returning to the character, this time for a new spin-off in the Star Wars universe, a Disney+ series called Obi-Wan Kenobi. The new series will pick up 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith, so Christensen will be in full Darth Vader mode for the new show. He says he still vividly remembers working on Attack of the Clones, especially the feeling of putting on his Jedi clothes. (Click on the media bar below to hear Hayden Christensen)