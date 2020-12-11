‘Enchanted’ Made Amy Adams ‘Mary Poppins’ Dreams Come True

In 2007, Amy Adams won accolades for her starring role in Disney’s Enchanted, a fairy tale about a fairy tale character come to life in the real world. Two songs sung by Adams in the film were nominated for Oscars, and the film was a box-office hit, surpassing $100 million domestically and $300 million worldwide. Now, Adams will be returning to the character of Giselle in a sequel, Disenchanted, which will be produced for Disney+. When Adams made the first movie, she was thrilled that the film’s narrator was Julie Andrews, because young Amy grew up wanting to be Mary Poppins. (Click on the media bar below to hear Amy Adams)