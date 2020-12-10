‘Pennyworth’ Showrunner Is Ready For Season 2 To Click

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Bruno Heller has had pretty good luck with Batman-themed projects. After steering Gotham to a successful five-year run, he’s now the showrunner for Pennyworth, which focuses on Bruce Wayne’s butler, Alfred Pennyworth, in his younger days. The series was successful enough in its first season to get a second; During his New York Comic Con panel Heller says that made his job as an executive producer and writer much easier, because he feels like it takes a full season for a show like that to find its footing. (Click on the media bar below to hear Bruno Heller)

Season 2 of Pennyworth premieres Sunday on EPIX.

