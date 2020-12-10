Jessica Rothe: We Need Stories Like ‘All My Life’ Right Now

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Jessica Rothe as Jenn Carter in All My Life, directed by Marc Meyers.

All My Life is based on a real-life story about a couple who rush to create the perfect wedding when they learn one is suffering from a deadly disease. Though there’s certainly an element of tragedy to the story, it’s first and foremost a touching love story about not just the couple, but a circle of friends that comes together to help their cause. With everything that’s happening in the world right now, star Jessica Rothe says this is exactly the kind of movie we need to be watching. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jessica Rothe)

All My Life is playing now in theaters, and it will be available for streaming on most digital platforms starting December 23.

Related articles

For Diane Lane, Stardom’s Always Been ‘A...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Diane Lane was just 14 years old when she made her big-screen debut, starring with film legend Laurence Olivier in A Little Romance. Before...
Read more

Vince Vaughn Wants You To Get ‘Freaky’...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
With the days getting shorter and the nights getting colder, it's the season when an evening on the couch is sounding pretty darned good....
Read more

‘Godmothered’ Cast Was A Dream Come True...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Godmothered puts a new spin on the beloved fairy tale heroes, with Jillian Bell starring as one of the last of her breed, In...
Read more

Technology Made ‘Avatar’ Look Great, But Wasn’t...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
When it was released in 2009, Avatar was a spectacular marriage of filmmaking and computer technology. Utilizing new kinds of motion capture methods and...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

‘Saved By The Bell’ Stars Will Stick To Watching The Reboot

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The original Saved By the Bell made Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley, and Mark Paul Gosselaar stars at a young age. And while they loved...
Read more

For Diane Lane, Stardom’s Always Been ‘A Moving Target’

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Diane Lane was just 14 years old when she made her big-screen debut, starring with film legend Laurence Olivier in A Little Romance. Before...
Read more

Jessica Rothe: We Need Stories Like ‘All My Life’ Right Now

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
All My Life is based on a real-life story about a couple who rush to create the perfect wedding when they learn one is...
Read more

‘Pennyworth’ Showrunner Is Ready For Season 2 To Click

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Bruno Heller has had pretty good luck with Batman-themed projects. After steering Gotham to a successful five-year run, he's now the showrunner for Pennyworth,...
Read more

Dirk Benedict Gives His ‘A-Team’ Experience An A-Plus

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
When you think of "quintessentially '80s" TV, The A-Team is one of those shows that immediately comes to mind. A bunch of Rambos in...
Read more

New Trailers

Going Green: Why Gerard Butler Was Drawn To ‘Greenland’

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
On its surface, Greenland may appear to be your standard "save the earth from a giant comet" disaster movie, but Gerard Butler thinks there...
Read more

Epix Releases ‘Pennyworth’ Season 2 Trailer

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
A year after the explosive events of last season, England finds itself embroiled in a devastating civil war, with the powerful, neo-fascist Raven Union,...
Read more

Apple TV+ Unveils Trailer For New Docuseries ‘Becoming You’

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Apple TV+ today shared the trailer for the upcoming docuseries "Becoming You," narrated by Academy Award-winning actress, Olivia Colman. Told through the eyes of...
Read more

Vince Vaughn’s ‘Freaky’ New Movie Not Only Slashes, But Hyphens

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The new film Freaky is a hybrid, mixing the venerable "body swap" genre (Freaky Friday, 18 Again) with the serial killer horror genre. Vince...
Read more

CBS All Access Takes A ‘Stand’ With Stephen King Miniseries

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
CBS All Access, ViacomCBS’ digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, revealed the official trailer and key art for the highly anticipated limited-event...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak