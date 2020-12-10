Jessica Rothe: We Need Stories Like ‘All My Life’ Right Now

All My Life is based on a real-life story about a couple who rush to create the perfect wedding when they learn one is suffering from a deadly disease. Though there’s certainly an element of tragedy to the story, it’s first and foremost a touching love story about not just the couple, but a circle of friends that comes together to help their cause. With everything that’s happening in the world right now, star Jessica Rothe says this is exactly the kind of movie we need to be watching. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jessica Rothe)