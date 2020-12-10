Indiana Jones 5 Arriving in 2022

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

It’s official! Indiana Jones 5 is back on track with Harrison Ford returning to the iconic character. Academy Award nominated director, James Mangold (Logan & Ford v Ferrari), will be taking on the directing duties from Steven Spielberg, who will produce.

The announcement was made today by Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy at the Disney Investor Day. Rumors have been swirling for a while that Chris Pratt would have a big role in the franchises, however his name was not mentioned today.  The film is slated to be released in Summer of 2022.

We love the Indiana Jones franchise. And while the last Indy film, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, may not have lived up to our expectations, we still enjoyed it for the fun and nostalgia of seeing a beloved character back on the big screen.  That being said, when production starts next year, Harrison Ford will be 79 years old. We have full faith that he can pull it off even at his age!  Do you agree?

Comments

