For Diane Lane, Stardom’s Always Been ‘A Moving Target’

Diane Lanewas just 14 years old when she made her big-screen debut, starring with film legend Laurence Olivier in A Little Romance. Before she left her teens, she had made The Outsiders and Rumble Fish with other young stars like Tom Cruise, Rob Lowe, Patrick Swayze, and Nicolas Cage. It was a flurry of early success for an actress that Time magazine called one of Hollywood’s “whiz kids” in a cover story. At 55, she’s now starring in a new movie with Kevin Costner, Let Him Go Looking back at her 40+-year career, she still finds it difficult to pinpoint a time when she felt like she’d made it in Hollywood.
Let Him Go is available now for streaming on most digital platforms.