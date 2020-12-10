‘Alien’ TV Series To Invade FX

There have been rumors of another Alien movie in the works for years. Those rumors have yet to come to fruition, but now, there’s news that FX will have a new Alien series. Director/producer Noah Hawley, who has rumored to be involved with the Alien franchise for some time, will produce and oversee the series.
Alien is currently in development at @FXNetworks. The first TV series based on the classic film series is helmed by Fargo and Legion’s @noahhawley. Expect a scary thrill ride set not too far in the future here on Earth. pic.twitter.com/jZe1CRFAZD
