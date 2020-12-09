Why Is Selena Still An Icon? Her TV Father Shares His Thoughts

It may seem strange to consider, but Selena has now been gone for a longer period of time than she lived. The singer was shot and killed in March 1995, just a couple weeks shy of her 24th birthday. But her appeal and influence, especially in the Mexican American community, hasn’t waned in the 25 years after her death. Selena’s life and legacy are once again being celebrated with Selena: The Series, a biographical drama based on her rise to fame. Ricardo Chavira stars as her father, Abraham Quintanilla, and he shared the reasons why he thinks Selena is still such a beloved figure. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ricardo Chavira)

Selena: The Series is currently streaming on Netflix.

