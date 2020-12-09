‘Godmothered’ Cast Was A Dream Come True For Jillian Bell

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

(L_R): Jillian Bell as Eleanor and Isla Fisher as Mackenzie Walsh in GODMOTHERED, exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Disney+. © 2020 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Godmothered puts a new spin on the beloved fairy tale heroes, with Jillian Bell starring as one of the last of her breed, In fact, the entire profession of fairy godmothering depends on her ability to succeed in a seemingly hopeless mission, finding true love for a stressed-out single mother. Bell loved the idea of the story, but once she arrived on the set, she says she was even more thrilled to be working with the cast, which also features Isla Fisher and Saturday Night Live legend Jane Curtin. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jillian Bell)

Godmothered is currently streaming on Disney+.

Related articles

Vince Vaughn Wants You To Get ‘Freaky’...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
With the days getting shorter and the nights getting colder, it's the season when an evening on the couch is sounding pretty darned good....
Read more

Technology Made ‘Avatar’ Look Great, But Wasn’t...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
When it was released in 2009, Avatar was a spectacular marriage of filmmaking and computer technology. Utilizing new kinds of motion capture methods and...
Read more

Making ‘Croods’ Movie Was A Breeze For...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Ryan Reynolds has made all kinds of films during his career -- comedies, dramas, action movies, and animated films, like his latest, The Croods:...
Read more

Looking Back At Tom Hanks’ Big ‘League’...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
In 1992, Tom Hanks was still a year away from his historic back-to-back Oscar wins for Best Actor in Philadelphia and Forrest Gump. But...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

Dirk Benedict Gives His ‘A-Team’ Experience An A-Plus

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
When you think of "quintessentially '80s" TV, The A-Team is one of those shows that immediately comes to mind. A bunch of Rambos in...
Read more

Why Is Selena Still An Icon? Her TV Father Shares His Thoughts

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
It may seem strange to consider, but Selena has now been gone for a longer period of time than she lived. The singer was...
Read more

Vince Vaughn Wants You To Get ‘Freaky’ In Your Living Room

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
With the days getting shorter and the nights getting colder, it's the season when an evening on the couch is sounding pretty darned good....
Read more

‘Godmothered’ Cast Was A Dream Come True For Jillian Bell

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Godmothered puts a new spin on the beloved fairy tale heroes, with Jillian Bell starring as one of the last of her breed, In...
Read more

Technology Made ‘Avatar’ Look Great, But Wasn’t Easier For Sam Worthington

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
When it was released in 2009, Avatar was a spectacular marriage of filmmaking and computer technology. Utilizing new kinds of motion capture methods and...
Read more

New Trailers

Going Green: Why Gerard Butler Was Drawn To ‘Greenland’

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
On its surface, Greenland may appear to be your standard "save the earth from a giant comet" disaster movie, but Gerard Butler thinks there...
Read more

Epix Releases ‘Pennyworth’ Season 2 Trailer

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
A year after the explosive events of last season, England finds itself embroiled in a devastating civil war, with the powerful, neo-fascist Raven Union,...
Read more

Apple TV+ Unveils Trailer For New Docuseries ‘Becoming You’

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Apple TV+ today shared the trailer for the upcoming docuseries "Becoming You," narrated by Academy Award-winning actress, Olivia Colman. Told through the eyes of...
Read more

Vince Vaughn’s ‘Freaky’ New Movie Not Only Slashes, But Hyphens

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The new film Freaky is a hybrid, mixing the venerable "body swap" genre (Freaky Friday, 18 Again) with the serial killer horror genre. Vince...
Read more

CBS All Access Takes A ‘Stand’ With Stephen King Miniseries

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
CBS All Access, ViacomCBS’ digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, revealed the official trailer and key art for the highly anticipated limited-event...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak