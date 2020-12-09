‘Godmothered’ Cast Was A Dream Come True For Jillian Bell

Godmothered puts a new spin on the beloved fairy tale heroes, with Jillian Bell starring as one of the last of her breed, In fact, the entire profession of fairy godmothering depends on her ability to succeed in a seemingly hopeless mission, finding true love for a stressed-out single mother. Bell loved the idea of the story, but once she arrived on the set, she says she was even more thrilled to be working with the cast, which also features Isla Fisher and Saturday Night Live legend Jane Curtin. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jillian Bell)