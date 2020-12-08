Technology Made ‘Avatar’ Look Great, But Wasn’t Easier For Sam Worthington

When it was released in 2009, Avatar was a spectacular marriage of filmmaking and computer technology. Utilizing new kinds of motion capture methods and green screens, Avatar’s characters came to life in a world unlike anything that had been seen on the screen before. Playing one of the movie’s leads, Sam Worthington spent a lot of time on the film’s virtual sets. And although he was working with a master in director James Cameron, Worthington told us it was definitely a challenge to act in such an unconventional atmosphere. (Click on the media bar to hear Sam Worthington)