No Live Audience, But Blake Shelton’s Happy For ‘The Voice’s’ Virtual Fans

When Joe Biden accepted the nomination at the Democratic National Convention earlier this year in front of a video wall of virtual well-wishers, the producers of The Voice must have been watching. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s no live audience for the new season of the singing competition, so the show has built a virtual audience. Coach Blake Shelton told us what it’s like to have fans cheering on the singers from the comfort of their own homes. (Click on the media bar below to hear Blake Shelton)