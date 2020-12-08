David E. Kelley Has Big Plans For ‘Big Sky’

In today’s TV landscape, nothing can be taken for granted. Plenty of shows never make it through a second season, and some don’t even make it through their first. Even a producer with a proven track record, like David E. Kelley, isn’t immune — he had a Fox show, The Wedding Bells, that was cancelled after just seven episodes. But Kelley feels a lot more optimistic about his new show, Big Sky. In fact, in terms of how the show’s been planned out, Kelley told us that failure is not an option. (Click on the media bar below to hear David E. Kelley)