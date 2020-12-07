Matthew Morrison Didn’t Want To Pinch Jim Carrey’s ‘Grinch’

MUSIC NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

(Photo by: David Cotter/NBC)

Playing a high school vocal coach on Glee, Matthew Morrison was never really the bad guy. (That mostly fell on the Coach Sue character, which probably had a few cast members singing, “You’re a mean one, Ms. Lynch.”) But now, Morrison is playing the ultimate mean one, Mr. Grinch, in NBC’s Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical. There have been other portrayals of The Grinch, most notably by Jim Carrey in Ron Howard’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas. And Carrey’s performance was certainly on his mind as he was preparing for the part, but Morrison told us he also had to work hard to make the part his own. (Click on the media bar below to hear Matthew Morrison)

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical airs this Wednesday at 8/7c on NBC.

Related articles

Taylor Schilling Finds Truth In ‘Monsterland’

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Halloween may be long gone, but there's still plenty of scary stuff going on in this world. In many ways, 2020 has been a...
Read more

Kelli Giddish: Longevity Is Key To ‘SVU’s’...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Thirteen years after most TV series have premiered, they're long gone. Thirteen years into Law & Order: SVU, Kelli Giddish was just joining the...
Read more

Was It ‘The Crown’ Or 2020 That...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Although Gillian Anderson spent part of her childhood growing up in the UK, she admits she never really paid much attention to the British...
Read more

John Goodman Knows What Keeps People Coming...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Through its two stints as Roseanne and its current incarnation as The Conners, ABC's family comedy has been able to sustain its audience literally...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

Matthew Morrison Didn’t Want To Pinch Jim Carrey’s ‘Grinch’

MUSIC NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Playing a high school vocal coach on Glee, Matthew Morrison was never really the bad guy. (That mostly fell on the Coach Sue character,...
Read more

If Meryl Streep Isn’t Scared, She’s Not In Her Comfort Zone

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
After a career that has made her, without a doubt, the most highly respected actress of her generation, you'd think acting would come pretty...
Read more

‘Half Brothers’ Stars Went All In On The Laughs

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
When it comes to comedy, everything's relative. That's the premise of Half Brothers, a new film starring Connor Del Rio and Luis Gerardo Méndez as...
Read more

‘All My Life’ Taught Harry Shum Jr. Lessons In Love

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Based on a true story, All My Life tells the story of a young couple that decides to fast-track their wedding plans after the...
Read more

‘Godmothered’ Stars Believe in Real-Life Hollywood Endings

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
In the new film Godmothered, Jillian Bell plays a fairy godmother who tries to help a woman (Isla Fisher) find the "happily ever after"...
Read more

New Trailers

Epix Releases ‘Pennyworth’ Season 2 Trailer

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
A year after the explosive events of last season, England finds itself embroiled in a devastating civil war, with the powerful, neo-fascist Raven Union,...
Read more

Apple TV+ Unveils Trailer For New Docuseries ‘Becoming You’

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Apple TV+ today shared the trailer for the upcoming docuseries "Becoming You," narrated by Academy Award-winning actress, Olivia Colman. Told through the eyes of...
Read more

Vince Vaughn’s ‘Freaky’ New Movie Not Only Slashes, But Hyphens

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The new film Freaky is a hybrid, mixing the venerable "body swap" genre (Freaky Friday, 18 Again) with the serial killer horror genre. Vince...
Read more

CBS All Access Takes A ‘Stand’ With Stephen King Miniseries

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
CBS All Access, ViacomCBS’ digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, revealed the official trailer and key art for the highly anticipated limited-event...
Read more

HBO Max Releases The West Wing Reunion Trailer

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
With less than a month remaining until the general election, HBO Max has revealed the trailer for A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote,  which...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak