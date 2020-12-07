Matthew Morrison Didn’t Want To Pinch Jim Carrey’s ‘Grinch’

Playing a high school vocal coach on Glee, Matthew Morrison was never really the bad guy. (That mostly fell on the Coach Sue character, which probably had a few cast members singing, “You’re a mean one, Ms. Lynch.”) But now, Morrison is playing the ultimate mean one, Mr. Grinch, in NBC’s Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical. There have been other portrayals of The Grinch, most notably by Jim Carrey in Ron Howard’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas. And Carrey’s performance was certainly on his mind as he was preparing for the part, but Morrison told us he also had to work hard to make the part his own. (Click on the media bar below to hear Matthew Morrison)