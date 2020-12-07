Looking Back At Tom Hanks’ Big ‘League’ Call-Up

In 1992, Tom Hanks was still a year away from his historic back-to-back Oscar wins for Best Actor in Philadelphia and Forrest Gump. But the movie he made that year was equally important in his evolution as an actor. A League of Their Own was the first time most movie audiences had ever seen Hanks in a dramatic role — his prior hits, like Splash, Big, and Bachelor Party had been comedies. Playing Jimmy Dugan, the gruff manager of a professional women’s baseball team, the world got to see a different side of Hanks, one that would set the stage for his Oscar success. At the time of the movie, Hanks told us he was interested in playing a different kind of character than he’d been known for previously. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Hanks)

Filming for the movie primarily took place on location in small Indiana towns, far away from the nightlife of Hollywood. Hanks told us that to pass the time between shooting days, Geena Davis usually had big plans for her co-stars. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Hanks)


 A League of Their Own is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, and it’s available for purchase on DVD & Blu-Ray.

