If Meryl Streep Isn’t Scared, She’s Not In Her Comfort Zone

After a career that has made her, without a doubt, the most highly respected actress of her generation, you’d think acting would come pretty easily for Meryl Streep. But the three-time Oscar winner and nine-time Golden Globe Award winner has a little secret: She still gets nervous on the set. However, those nerves don’t bother her a bit. In fact, Streep told us she’d be more worried if she stepped onto a set and didn’t feel those butterflies in her stomach. (Click on the media bar below to hear Meryl Streep)