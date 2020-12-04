‘All My Life’ Taught Harry Shum Jr. Lessons In Love

Based on a true story, All My Life tells the story of a young couple that decides to fast-track their wedding plans after the groom is diagnosed with a potentially fatal illness. It’s a film that infuses its drama with comedy in the face of tragedy, as the pair struggle to make their nuptials something truly special. Harry Shum Jr. stars as the groom, and after making the movie, he says it taught him things about love he’d never given much thought to before. (Click on the media bar below to hear Harry Shum)