Kelli Giddish: Longevity Is Key To ‘SVU’s’ Legacy

Thirteen years after most TV series have premiered, they’re long gone. Thirteen years into Law & Order: SVU, Kelli Giddish was just joining the cast. Now, remarkably, Giddish is in her 10th season on the show, which now holds the record for television’s longest-running drama. Between the show’s first-run episodes, reruns, and streaming, millions of people continue to watch the show every week, and that combination of longevity, relevancy, and popularity, Giddish says, will define the show’s legacy. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kelli Giddish)