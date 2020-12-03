Kelli Giddish: Longevity Is Key To ‘SVU’s’ Legacy

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Thirteen years after most TV series have premiered, they’re long gone. Thirteen years into Law & Order: SVU, Kelli Giddish was just joining the cast. Now, remarkably, Giddish is in her 10th season on the show, which now holds the record for television’s longest-running drama. Between the show’s first-run episodes, reruns, and streaming, millions of people continue to watch the show every week, and that combination of longevity, relevancy, and popularity, Giddish says, will define the show’s legacy. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kelli Giddish)

Law & Order: SVU airs Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC.

Related articles

Taylor Schilling Finds Truth In ‘Monsterland’

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Halloween may be long gone, but there's still plenty of scary stuff going on in this world. In many ways, 2020 has been a...
Read more

Was It ‘The Crown’ Or 2020 That...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Although Gillian Anderson spent part of her childhood growing up in the UK, she admits she never really paid much attention to the British...
Read more

John Goodman Knows What Keeps People Coming...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Through its two stints as Roseanne and its current incarnation as The Conners, ABC's family comedy has been able to sustain its audience literally...
Read more

Johnny Galecki Hopes The ‘Big Bang’ Legacy...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The impact of television shows can sometimes reach deep into society. Take Grey's Anatomy, for example, which helped create a new generation of female doctors....
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

Diane Lane Couldn’t Let Another Opportunity To Work With Kevin Costner Go

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Let Him Go pairs up Diane Lane and Kevin Costner as a retired married couple who search for their missing grandson. Its Western setting...
Read more

Taylor Schilling Finds Truth In ‘Monsterland’

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Halloween may be long gone, but there's still plenty of scary stuff going on in this world. In many ways, 2020 has been a...
Read more

Eddie Redmayne Sees Today’s World In ‘Chicago 7’

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The Trial of the Chicago 7 is based on events that happened more than 50 years ago, stemming from the protests and arrests at...
Read more

Kelli Giddish: Longevity Is Key To ‘SVU’s’ Legacy

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Thirteen years after most TV series have premiered, they're long gone. Thirteen years into Law & Order: SVU, Kelli Giddish was just joining the...
Read more

Strange Things Happened When Daniel Radcliffe Became Famous

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The Harry Potter franchise brought Daniel Radcliffe immediate fame. With that fame came both the perks and pitfalls of being a celebrity. And sometimes,...
Read more

New Trailers

Epix Releases ‘Pennyworth’ Season 2 Trailer

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
A year after the explosive events of last season, England finds itself embroiled in a devastating civil war, with the powerful, neo-fascist Raven Union,...
Read more

Apple TV+ Unveils Trailer For New Docuseries ‘Becoming You’

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Apple TV+ today shared the trailer for the upcoming docuseries "Becoming You," narrated by Academy Award-winning actress, Olivia Colman. Told through the eyes of...
Read more

Vince Vaughn’s ‘Freaky’ New Movie Not Only Slashes, But Hyphens

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The new film Freaky is a hybrid, mixing the venerable "body swap" genre (Freaky Friday, 18 Again) with the serial killer horror genre. Vince...
Read more

CBS All Access Takes A ‘Stand’ With Stephen King Miniseries

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
CBS All Access, ViacomCBS’ digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, revealed the official trailer and key art for the highly anticipated limited-event...
Read more

HBO Max Releases The West Wing Reunion Trailer

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
With less than a month remaining until the general election, HBO Max has revealed the trailer for A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote,  which...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak