Eddie Redmayne Sees Today’s World In ‘Chicago 7’

The Trial of the Chicago 7 is based on events that happened more than 50 years ago, stemming from the protests and arrests at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. But while the film’s fashions and cars may belong solely to that era, its relevance does not. Writer/director Aaron Sorkin had no way of knowing how hot an issue civil rights would be in 2020 when he first started working on the picture, but star Eddie Redmayne says the events and lessons learned from the film share some incredible parallels with what’s been going on in the world this year. (Click on the media bar below to hear Eddie Redmaybe)