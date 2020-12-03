Diane Lane Couldn’t Let Another Opportunity To Work With Kevin Costner Go

Let Him Go pairs up Diane Lane and Kevin Costner as a retired married couple who search for their missing grandson. Its Western setting is a familiar one for Costner, who’s made several Western-themed films. For Lane, the setting brings back good memories of Lonesome Dove, the television miniseries that, in 1989, introduced her to her largest audience yet. Of course, Lane and Costner had been an on-screen couple before — they’d played Jonathan and Martha Kent in a couple of Superman movies. All of that, Lane told us, contributed to her decision to commit to Let Him Go.
